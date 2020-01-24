UrduPoint.com
Full Court Reference To Pay Homage To Late Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Full Court Reference to pay homage to late Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Former chief justice of High Court of Sindh and seasoned jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim was paid a rich tribute for his valuable services in a full court reference held at the High Court of Sindh here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Former chief justice of High Court of Sindh and seasoned jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim was paid a rich tribute for his valuable services in a full court reference held at the High Court of Sindh here on Friday.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M.

Sheikh chaired the full court reference.

Senior law Barrister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and other senior lawyers while speaking on the occasion recalled the valuableservices of justice (retd) Fakruddin G. Ebrahim.

