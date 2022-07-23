UrduPoint.com

Full Court Should Hear Petitions On Election Of Punjab CM: Coalition Parties

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Full court should hear petitions on election of Punjab CM: Coalition parties

All political parties in ruling coalition on Saturday strongly demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct the full court hearing of the case related to the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :All political parties in ruling coalition on Saturday strongly demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct the full court hearing of the case related to the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The ruling allied parties unanimously in their joint declaration said that it will be fair that the full court comprising all the respected judges of the Supreme Court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association review petition, the present writ and other related petitions clubbed together and issue a verdict on it because these were very important national, political and constitutional matters.

Due to resulting political instability the nation was paying a heavy price, with the national economy at risk of bankruptcy and the people suffering from inflation, unemployment and poverty, it said.

The declaration said that Imran Khan was repeatedly creating chaos in politics with the aim to avoid accountability and conceal his corruption and gain power through backdoor.

The Constitution had drawn a clear line of separation of powers between the legislature, the judiciary and the administration, which an arrogant figure of anti-constitutional fascism was trying to erase.

He actually wanted to destroy Pakistan's constitution, people's right to rule and democratic system like the economy. This thinking and attitude had become a termite for the state system of Pakistan, the joint declaration said.

The ruling coalition parties reiterated their commitment that there will be no compromise on the constitution, democracy and the right of the people to rule, all the coalition parties will move forward together in every forum and every field, and work hard to eradicate "the darkness of fascism".

