Full Court To Hear Case Against Maligning Of Justice Jahangiri On Social Media
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM
A full court bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up a contempt of court case for hearing on September 19, concerning a social media campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A full court bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up a contempt of court case for hearing on September 19, concerning a social media campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.
A seven-member full court bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz would hear the case.
It may be mentioned here that in the last hearing, the court issued directives to identify the people involved in the character assassination of Justice Jahangiri.
