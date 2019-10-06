UrduPoint.com
Full-court To Hear Justice Isa's Petition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

Full-court to hear Justice Isa's petition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) A 10-judge full-court will conduct hearing of the presidential reference filed against Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa on October 8.The full-court led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition against Justice Isa.

After Justice Isa petition, the government's legal team is busy preparing a concise statement over the legal questions raised by the Supreme Court Judge in his petition against the presidential reference filed against him in May this year.On September 24, the court sought a concise statement from the government within a week over Justice Isa's plea and eight other petitions filed by superior bars against the presidential reference.Justice Isa's legal team, led by Muneer A Malik, will appear before the full court on October 8 this month.

