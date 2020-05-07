Full- dress rehearsal held at Cantt station Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :In the light of necessary directives issued by the Ministry of Railways on May 5th, the Pakistan Railways Karachi division performed full-dress rehearsal at Cantt station Karachi on Thursday.

All the operational parameters were examined at length under the devised SOPs for passengers, said a news release.

The medical, security and station staff have been strictly directed to ensure the stern implementation of SOPs. 11 out of 15 trains shall be Karachi-bound in the partially resumed train operation. A comprehensive rehearsal report will be sent to the Railways Headquarters on Friday.

Prior to the start of rehearsal, every nook and cranny of the station was sprayed with disfectants that will continue also if the operation resumes.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak supervised the entire rehearsal proceedings.