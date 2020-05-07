UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Full- Dress Rehearsal Held At Cantt Station Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:11 PM

Full- dress rehearsal held at Cantt station Karachi

In the light of necessary directives issued by the Ministry of Railways on May 5th, the Pakistan Railways Karachi division performed full-dress rehearsal at Cantt station Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :In the light of necessary directives issued by the Ministry of Railways on May 5th, the Pakistan Railways Karachi division performed full-dress rehearsal at Cantt station Karachi on Thursday.

All the operational parameters were examined at length under the devised SOPs for passengers, said a news release.

The medical, security and station staff have been strictly directed to ensure the stern implementation of SOPs. 11 out of 15 trains shall be Karachi-bound in the partially resumed train operation. A comprehensive rehearsal report will be sent to the Railways Headquarters on Friday.

Prior to the start of rehearsal, every nook and cranny of the station was sprayed with disfectants that will continue also if the operation resumes.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak supervised the entire rehearsal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan May

Recent Stories

Markets will remain open five days a week: Asad Um ..

5 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Affordable Y91D with Halo Displa ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 11th Board of Trustees M ..

15 minutes ago

PM announces to lift lockdown in phases from May 9

17 minutes ago

China improves ecological quality of vegetation 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Eight profiteers arrested, fine imposed in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.