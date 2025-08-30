Open Menu

Full Force Of Resources Activated To Protect Punjab’s Citizens With Unyielding 24/7 Flood Alert: Sardar Ramesh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Full force of resources activated to protect Punjab’s citizens with unyielding 24/7 flood alert: Sardar Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, on Saturday, recognized the tireless efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Punjab, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and the heroic rescue teams in flood relief operations, stressing the full mobilization of resources to ensure the safety of Punjab’s citizens, backed by a continuous 24/7 flood alert system.

Speaking to a state news channel, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora commended the dedication of the bureaucracy and rescue teams, who have been working around the clock to provide relief to the people of Punjab.

He acknowledged the crucial role of government officials and emergency workers coordinating relief operations across the province. However, he noted that despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with several areas still grappling with the devastating aftermath of the floods.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora further pointed out the challenges brought on by external factors, particularly the release of excess water from Indian dams, which has aggravated the ongoing crisis in Punjab.

He expressed serious concerns that this could escalate the situation, especially in flood-prone areas and called for a more cooperative approach between the neighboring regions to mitigate the impact.

Despite these added challenges, Sardar Ramesh assured that all available resources have been fully engaged to guarantee the safety and well-being of Punjab’s residents during this critical period.

He also acknowledged the visits of Field Marshal General Asim Munir and the Chief Minister of Punjab, recognizing their unwavering support for the people of Punjab during the crisis.

Sardar Ramesh expressed gratitude for their commitment to the Kartarpur Corridor, underscoring their solidarity and reaffirming the government's dedication to rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

He also emphasized the government’s focus on rebuilding communities and providing immediate aid to those impacted, pledging that no efforts would be spared in restoring normalcy.

The Minister also highlighted that all development funds, initially earmarked for long-term projects, are now being redirected to fund urgent rescue and relief operations, ensuring swift assistance in the current emergency.

He reiterated the government's full support for the people of Punjab, promising that no resources would be spared in the restoration of the flood-affected areas.

Responding to a query, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora criticized India’s discriminatory policies against its minorities, highlighting the growing challenges faced by religious and ethnic communities under the current regime.

He emphasized that such policies foster division and intolerance.

In contrast, he praised Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of its minorities, noting the government’s efforts to ensure equal opportunities, freedom of religion and dignity for all citizens, irrespective of their background.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

12 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

12 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

12 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

12 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

12 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

12 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

12 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

12 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan