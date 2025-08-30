Full force of resources activated to protect Punjab’s citizens with unyielding 24/7 flood alert: Sardar Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, on Saturday, recognized the tireless efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Punjab, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and the heroic rescue teams in flood relief operations, stressing the full mobilization of resources to ensure the safety of Punjab’s citizens, backed by a continuous 24/7 flood alert system.

Speaking to a state news channel, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora commended the dedication of the bureaucracy and rescue teams, who have been working around the clock to provide relief to the people of Punjab.

He acknowledged the crucial role of government officials and emergency workers coordinating relief operations across the province. However, he noted that despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with several areas still grappling with the devastating aftermath of the floods.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora further pointed out the challenges brought on by external factors, particularly the release of excess water from Indian dams, which has aggravated the ongoing crisis in Punjab.

He expressed serious concerns that this could escalate the situation, especially in flood-prone areas and called for a more cooperative approach between the neighboring regions to mitigate the impact.

Despite these added challenges, Sardar Ramesh assured that all available resources have been fully engaged to guarantee the safety and well-being of Punjab’s residents during this critical period.

He also acknowledged the visits of Field Marshal General Asim Munir and the Chief Minister of Punjab, recognizing their unwavering support for the people of Punjab during the crisis.

Sardar Ramesh expressed gratitude for their commitment to the Kartarpur Corridor, underscoring their solidarity and reaffirming the government's dedication to rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

He also emphasized the government’s focus on rebuilding communities and providing immediate aid to those impacted, pledging that no efforts would be spared in restoring normalcy.

The Minister also highlighted that all development funds, initially earmarked for long-term projects, are now being redirected to fund urgent rescue and relief operations, ensuring swift assistance in the current emergency.

He reiterated the government's full support for the people of Punjab, promising that no resources would be spared in the restoration of the flood-affected areas.

Responding to a query, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora criticized India’s discriminatory policies against its minorities, highlighting the growing challenges faced by religious and ethnic communities under the current regime.

He emphasized that such policies foster division and intolerance.

In contrast, he praised Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of its minorities, noting the government’s efforts to ensure equal opportunities, freedom of religion and dignity for all citizens, irrespective of their background.