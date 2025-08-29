Open Menu

Full Functionality For Rawalpindi's Flood, Clean Punjab Control Rooms Ordered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Khattak, has ordered that all Clean Punjab and flood relief control rooms in every tehsil be fully operational with at least three backup systems to prevent any disruptions.

Speaking at a Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting on Friday, Khattak announced that he would personally visit each tehsil next week to review the progress of the Clean Punjab programme and other administrative matters.

To improve the programme's effectiveness, the commissioner directed that village committees be activated and include local prayer leaders, union council secretaries, and village heads to ensure real-time information and on-ground reports.

He instructed that each committee must have a dedicated office in its village, displaying contact information for complaints and focal persons.

Khattak also made it clear that no waste dumping sites should be established along main highways, and special attention should be given to cleaning both residential and non-residential areas.

In response to new rain forecasts, he ordered all relevant departments, including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, and the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), to ensure better preparations and be on standby.

"No negligence in flood relief activities will be tolerated," Khattak warned. He also called for a more effective public awareness campaign and demanded that daily monitoring reports of relief activities be sent to his office.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Shah, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Director Local Government Sabtain Kazmi, Director Development Zenia, RWMC Chief Executive Officer (RWMC) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf. Deputy commissioners from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree also participated via video link.

