Full Implementation Over 1973 Constitution, Solution To All Country's Issues: Ahmad Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Ahmad Karim Khan Kundi has said the Constitution of 1973 was the solution to all the country's problems and difficulties being faced by its people.

He stated this while addressing as chief guest in a seminar organized by Tribal Students Organization regarding "Constitutional Rights and Provincial Resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" here at the City campus of the Gomal University.

Ahmad Kundi said all the problems and difficulties of the country and its people could be overcome through the proper implementation of the constitution and providing maximum education to our youth.

He said the movements were the identity of living people. He said the new generation has to focus on acquiring knowledge, adding, "we have to strengthen the educational institutions to ensure the provision of quality education." The PPP leader said that the new generation should have a full understanding of their resources.

After this knowledge, the proper distribution and use of these resources must be ensured.

The new generation should be made aware of economic awareness and the solutions to the problems related to the economy.

All the state institutions must work for the development and stability of the country according to their constitutional role. He said that organizing a seminar on this important topic by the Tribal Students Organization at Gomal University was a highly commendable step.

The students should organize such discussions so that our way of thinking and working could be improved and innovated according to the ground realities.

On this occasion, he also gave detailed answers to the questions asked by the students.

The seminar was also addressed by Tribal Students Organization leaders Umair Mehsud, Amjad Mehsud and Sidra Al-Muntah.

More Stories From Pakistan

