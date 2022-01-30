UrduPoint.com

Full Marathon Of 42.2km Held In Islamabad For First Time

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A full marathon of 42.2 kilometer was held on Sunday in Islamabad for the first time in the city's history.

Margalla road of Islamabad saw marathon runners from all over Pakistan participating wholeheartedly in this first event of its kind, said a press release.

The event also saw a very healthy participation from the expat community in Islamabad.

President Dr. Arif Alvi along with first lady Mrs. Samina Alvi also gave a surprise as they participated in the Islamabad Marathon organized by the running community "Islamabad Run with Us" without any prior announcements, it further said.

The president also completed his 10km loop and encouraged to do such events regularly to promote a healthy environment.

This is the first time a full Marathon 42.2KM, along with half marathon, 21.1km, 10km and 5km categories running event was organized in Islamabad. There was also a special category race for children under the age of 14.

Over 1000 runners participated in the event and many also joined for other cities.

This event was organized by "Islamabad run with us" and "Adams Foods" in collaboration with district administration Islamabad.

Hundreds of men and women from all walks of life participated in this event. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the first three positions in all the categories by chief guest Senator Faisal Javed.

The Senator appreciated the zeal of the participants and applauded the organizers for holding an event which is highlighting the great sporting potential of Pakistan both nationally and internationally.

"We are excited to be part of this first of its kind activity in Islamabad. We have always shrived to be an inclusive community with people from all walks of life encouraged to participate at our events. Today this marathon, like all our other events, also emphasized on a clean and green environment.

Through this activity we wish to promote Pakistan internationally and bring Islamabad on the yearly full marathons Calendar that even international athletes will participate in", said Qasim Naz Founder Islamabad Run with us.

All Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed strictly at the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Run With Us (IRU) was created with the intent of creating a running community that supports and encourages a healthy and active lifestyle through group events and participation.

The main aim of the community is to foster and bolster a running culture in Islamabad and its neighboring cities. IRU tends to cater for runners of all capabilities and make sure that no one is left behind during their group runs. The group was established in September 2016 by a few friends who were also running enthusiasts.

