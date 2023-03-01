Full roll-out of enumeration activity for 7th Census

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The digital census field activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census, the first-ever "Digital Census", have started on Wednesday across Pakistan, digitally for the first time in the history of the country.

Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar inaugurated the field activities here by marking the first Building Structure in the 'House Listing App'. Meanwhile, the inauguration in all divisions was carried out by respective commissioners.

Dr Zafar termed the citizens of Pakistan as the most important stakeholders and beneficiaries of the census and urged them to ensure their full participation and cooperation during census field operations.

"Participation in the census is not only our moral & legal obligation but also provides the opportunity for the government to devise evidence-based policy planning for ensuring our rights and better service delivery at our doorstep," he said.

PBS has already launched a self-enumeration portal https://self.pbs.gov.pk since February 20, 2023, which is the first-ever opportunity provided to any country in South Asia.

Reportedly, the response of the citizens to get themselves registered through the portal is tremendous.

PBS has been striving to make the portal more user-friendly on the basis of valuable feedback from the citizens and citizens are encouraged to provide their feedback and register their complaints through our toll-free number 0800-57574 for further facilitation, assistance and suggestions.

The inauguration was followed by a brief media talk by Dr Naeem uz Zafar and spokesman (PBS)/ Member SS/RM Muhammad Sarwar Gondal wherein the media was briefed about the Digital Census's background, progress to date and appreciation of the involvement of all stakeholders.

The chief census commissioner appreciated the succession of the self-enumeration portal and hoped that the same progress and dedication will be seen during the full roll-out of enumeration activity. "This Census will geo-tag all structures of Pakistan that will provide a framework for the economic census," he added.

92,754 enumerators are fully motivated and engaged in door-to-door field activities which started today across the country.