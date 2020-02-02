Full screening of all passengers coming from China continues

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab government has strongly denied reports about the students coming from China leaving the airport without screening, saying that all passengers coming from China were being screened at airports.

This was stated by spokesperson of Punjab Government Mussart Jamshed Cheema in a statement here no Sunday. He said the government had completed all the safety arrangements in advance at the airports at major hospitals and there was no negligence in SOPs for screening of passengers from China, he said.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has completed the assessment of the Corona virus, while the kits related to the virus had also been reached Pakistan, he said.

In response to the statement of PML (N) President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Jamshed Cheema said that people were familiar with the faces of the PML-N which damaged the economy.

"The government's economic policies have not failed, but the economy is on the verge of improvement through a difficult phase of reforms, due to which opposition's future is in darkness," he concluded.