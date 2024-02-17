Open Menu

Full Security Provided To Local, Foreign Cricketers, Officials: IGP Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Saturday that the Punjab Police had ensured strict security and made traffic arrangements for the match played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Saturday that the Punjab Police had ensured strict security and made traffic arrangements for the match played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

He said full security had been provided to local and foreign players, officials, and cricket fans. He said the police were in contact with all institutions including the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, and security agencies. He said Punjab Police would ensure that all matches were held in a peaceful and safe environment.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 20,000 officers and officials would perform security duties on matches in Punjab, and foolproof measures would be ensured during the matches. The IGP said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations were going on around the player's residence, routes and stadium. With the help of cameras of Safe Cities Authority, monitoring of stadiums, hotels and the route of teams is being ensured.

The IGP said that Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force teams were ensuring effective patrolling during the matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Police Punjab Traffic All

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ven ..

Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of ..

19 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent ..

PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams

19 minutes ago
 Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

31 minutes ago
 Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner all ..

Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations

31 minutes ago
 Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness ..

Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates

53 minutes ago

1 hour ago
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

53 minutes ago
 LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signa ..

LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals

52 minutes ago
 UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR si ..

UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK

52 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

52 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

52 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan