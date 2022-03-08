Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said law enforcing agencies including police, FC and Rangers have given full security to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said law enforcing agencies including police, FC and Rangers have given full security to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march.

In a video message from control room set up at the interior ministry, he said they were in constant contact with the organizers of the long march and it was heading towards D- Chowk. All other marches including 'Aurat march', 'Haya march', 'Ulema march' etc have ended peacefully, he added.

He appreciated Islamabad police, FC and Rangers for performing their duties with dedication and providing full security to the participants of the long march.

He expressed the hope that the participants would leave for their homes after attending the rally.