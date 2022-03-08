UrduPoint.com

Full Security Provided To PPP's Long March: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Full security provided to PPP's long march: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said law enforcing agencies including police, FC and Rangers have given full security to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said law enforcing agencies including police, FC and Rangers have given full security to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march.

In a video message from control room set up at the interior ministry, he said they were in constant contact with the organizers of the long march and it was heading towards D- Chowk. All other marches including 'Aurat march', 'Haya march', 'Ulema march' etc have ended peacefully, he added.

He appreciated Islamabad police, FC and Rangers for performing their duties with dedication and providing full security to the participants of the long march.

He expressed the hope that the participants would leave for their homes after attending the rally.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Interior Ministry Long March Pakistan Peoples Party March All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

1 minute ago
 Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh govern ..

Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh governance

1 minute ago
 Govt to deal with opposition in a constitutional w ..

Govt to deal with opposition in a constitutional way: Ali Muhammad

1 minute ago
 FM, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, re ..

FM, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional and global situation

1 minute ago
 Religious ministry seeks applications for Mujadid ..

Religious ministry seeks applications for Mujadid Alif Sani's Urs

4 minutes ago
 Opposition's no-trust misadventure to be foiled wi ..

Opposition's no-trust misadventure to be foiled with full force: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>