Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the provincial government has finalized many uplift schemes and all the elected representatives of local bodies are being provided full support without any discrimination

He said this while talking to the media along with the Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during a visit to Karachi Press Club here. Earlier, both provincial ministers visited the KPC.

Later, talking to the media, Sharjeel Memon said that his party will return victorious in the next general election and would also form a government.

Sharjeel told a questioner that the Sindh Government is the only provincial government in the country that has established the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CJMP).

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party's struggle is against the problems like hunger and injustice.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the hands of his party are clean and his party stands by the side of our institutions because these all are our own institutions.

He said that the PPP has made matchless sacrifices and his party also fought judicial activism and dictatorships.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Karachi is at the top in terms of healthcare services.

The provincial minister said that his party has never gained power through the backdoor.

President KPC Saeed Sarbazi, KPC Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and other members of the KPC Governing Body were also present on the occasion.

