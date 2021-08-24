Full vaccination by October 15 prerequisite for entering schools: Asad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday called upon the parents of all school going children of 17 years old and above to ensure their complete vaccination by October 15, to protect them from COCID-19 Pandemic.

He said at least single dose of vaccine for all students of 17 years and above by September 15 and full vaccination by October 15 would be prerequisite for entering school premises.

He added that after the given time frame, no student would be allowed to enter into the school without complete vaccination.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sulten, he said strict measures were being taken to ensure full compliance of on-going vaccination campaign to protect masses from the 4th wave of COVID-19 as well as for lifting restrictions and bringing life back to normalcy.

Asad Umar, sharing the decisions taken in the meeting of National Command and Operation Center said, single dose of vaccine by August 31, was declared necessary for all those working in and outside schools as well as people involved in transportation services for school children were also required to follow the deadline.

He said full vaccination by September 30 was declared prerequisite for all those working inside and outside schools and no one would be allowed to work without complete vaccination within provided time lines.

The minister further said domestic air travel was already banned without having single dose of vaccine.

It was also declared that full vaccination by September 30 would be compulsory for domestic and international travel and without vaccination no one would be allowed for travel domestic as well as international, he remarked.

The minister said the above mentioned restrictions would be applicable for both who are traveling abroad or coming into the country.

In order to make strict compliance and to provide vaccination cover to maximum population, the minister said single dose of vaccine by August 31 and complete vaccination by September 30 has been set for all those working in shopping malls, restaurants and guest houses.

He added that it would also be compulsory for those working in marriage halls.

The minister said single dose of vaccine by September 15 for traveling in public transport, rail and metro buses would be compulsory and full vaccination by October 15.

Asad Umar said the government was taking every possible step to speed up its vaccination campaign and in this regard mobile vaccination centers have also been established to provide vaccination facility at the door steps of citizen free of cost.

The minister also called upon the citizens to get vaccinated and help the government in its vaccination campaign to bring back life in its routine by promoting trade and industrial activities as well as lifting all the restrictions on different sectors.