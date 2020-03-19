Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavirus patients across the country: Sania Nishtar

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) Fully equipped isolation wards were established at thirty-five hospitals across the country to combat the coronavirus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said here on Thursday.

Sania Nishtar said the process of research was in progress to find out the vaccine of the coronavirus. She made this statement while talking to Radio Pakistan. She said that basic medicines, however, were being used for its treatment at the moment.

She said if anyone suspects symptoms including dry cough, difficulty in breathing and fever then he or she must contact the hospital.

The Special Assistant stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and wash hands with different intervals to win the war against corona. She said there is no need to be panicked rather, following the precautionary measures is essential to deal with the pandemic.

Dr Sania Nishtar said, during the recent visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China, China has assured to provide three hundred thousand face masks, ten thousand protective suits and financial assistance to deal the coronavirus.

The Special Assistant said Pakistani students are fully safe in China. She said Pakistan enjoys longstanding relations with China based on mutual trust and respect.