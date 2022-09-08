UrduPoint.com

Fully Prepared To Hold Three By-elections In Karachi:ECP

Published September 08, 2022

Fully prepared to hold three By-elections in Karachi:ECP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Wednesday announced that they were fully prepared to hold by-elections in three Constituencies of National Assembly in Karachi, The election commissioner said"The nomination process for the three constituencies is being completed." Sharing details of the preparations, he said they needed 10,000 staffers to conduct the polls and were in contact with district administration to finalize the entire process.

"Around 75 percent of the polling stations in the three constituencies are highly sensitive and 10 policemen will be deployed on each of these stations," he said.

"We have also sought deployment of army and Rangers during the polls." Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be contesting on all National Assembly seats including three in Karachi which fell vacant after resignations of the PTI MNAs were accepted by the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has also announced its candidates for by-elections in two Karachi constituencies – NA-237 and NA-245. The PPP has fielded Abdul Hakeem Baloch for the seat of NA-237 Malir and Sardar Nabil Ahmad Gabol for NA-246 Lyari.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has also fielded former district East chairman Nayyar Raza as a joint candidate of the PDM in NA-239.

Although, ECP is holding by-elections in three constituencies in district South, Malir and Korangi, it has recently postponed local government elections in the city on August 28 citing shortage of staff following floods and monsoon spell in the city.

