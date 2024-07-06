Open Menu

Published July 06, 2024

Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that district administration completed preparations to tackle the monsoon season and possible flood situation.

On Saturday, speaking at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, the DC shared the comprehensive briefing on strategies to mitigate monsoon damage and flood preparations.

A red alert has also been issued to Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) and other district departments in this regard, he maintained.

In anticipation of heavy rainfall, WASA's disposal units are fully operational, and alternative drainage methods have been established.

He however observed that surveys of vulnerable buildings and low-lying areas had been completed, and encroachments on protective embankments had also been removed to address river erosion.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu added, complaint camps have been set up by WASA to address citizens' concerns about water drainage.

While he reassured that there is currently no imminent threat of flooding but the district administration is fully prepared.

Rescue services, civil defense, and irrigation departments have all their machinery on standby and ready for action.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to citizens to take all necessary precautions during the rains. Earlier in the meeting, detailed briefings on the rescue plan were provided by the district departments.

