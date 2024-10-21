Fumigation against dengue in 25 TMOs launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A meeting under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah on Monday decided to commence a comprehensive fumigation campaign in Karachi to combat spread of dengue and other diseases.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Karachi, Secretary Local Government, all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi division, Municipal Commissioner, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed that the fumigation campaign be conducted across 25 Town Municipal Corporations in Karachi from today.

The campaign will target TMCs including Saddar, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sohrab Goth, Jinnah, Safura, Chanesar, and Mominabad Town Municipal Corporation to eliminate dengue larvae and fumigation operations will commence throughout the city.

Moreover, the fumigation efforts would extend to TMC Manghopir, Orangi, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Model Colony, Landhi, Baldia and Maripur Town Municipal Corporations. TMC Murdar Mahirbar, Gulberg, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gadap, Malir, and Ibrahim Haidari.

The Chief Secretary Sindh emphasized the significance of this campaign, stating that this initiative was essential for protecting public health and will contribute to curbing the spread of dengue and other diseases in the city.