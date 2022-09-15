UrduPoint.com

Fumigation Against Dengue & Malaria Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The Administrator Municipal Corporation Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday directed the health department to prepare a schedule and carry out fumigation against dengue, malaria in city and its adjoining areas

The Administrator Municipal Corporation Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday directed the health department to prepare a schedule and carry out fumigation against dengue, malaria in city and its adjoining areas.

He also directed the department concerned to ensure fumigation on a daily basis in all such areas where the relief camps have been established for rain affected people.

Besides, anti malaria fumigation should also be carried out in all such low lying areas which remained submerged with rainwater, he added.

