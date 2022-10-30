UrduPoint.com

Fumigation Campaign Against Dengue Continues In Lakki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive continues successfully across the district with staff concerned carrying out fumigation and spraying various places in the district.

The teams concerned are visiting from place to place to eliminate dengue larvae besides making efforts to educate the public about precautions against mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria.

As part of the campaign, the teams visited Tajori, Darra Pezu and other areas and carried out spray on potential mosquito breeding places to prevent the outbreak of dengue.

Meanwhile, the district administration has underlined the need for sensitizing people about dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases to stop spread of the deadly virus in the area.

In this regard, people have been urged to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and sleeping under mosquito nets at nights.

People were also asked to cooperate with staff concerned to make the anti-dengue efforts a complete success and make the area free from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

