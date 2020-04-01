UrduPoint.com
Fumigation Campaign Continues In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:48 PM

Fumigation campaign continues in Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter continued fumigation drive to contain the outbreak of diseases, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter continued fumigation drive to contain the outbreak of diseases, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the metropolis.

According to a press release here on Wednesday, the PTI MPA Raja Azhar said that various areas of the PS-97 were sprayed to provide the people with clean environment.

He alleged that the areas including Qayyumabad and Bhittai Colony were filled with rubbish and those piles causes the outbreak of diseases.

He thanked the Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman for spraying the area against bactaria(s).

He appealed the people to cooperate with the government and said we can get ridof the Coronavirus by social distancing and care.

