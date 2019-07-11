Fumigation campaign launched against Congo virus

Department of Livestock Hungu on Thursday launched a fumigation campaign to prevent spreading of Congo virus among cattle

District Director Livestock, Haji Dilbar said that aim of the campaign is to aware cattle owners about the preventive measures needed to curtail spread of Congo virus among livestock and sacrificial animals.

He informed that the virus was found in livestock and is a contagious.

He said that victims of Congo virus develop signs and symptoms including fever and a mild pain in body and afterwards weakness and difficulty in movement. He said that proper awareness and adopting of preventive measures are vital against spread of Congo virus among people and cattle.