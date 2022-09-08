UrduPoint.com

Fumigation Campaign Launched In District East

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Fumigation campaign launched in district East

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Shaikh on Thursday launched a campaign of spraying disinfectants on a UC-wise basis in district East in view of the increasing cases of dengue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Shaikh on Thursday launched a campaign of spraying disinfectants on a UC-wise basis in district East in view of the increasing cases of dengue.

Disinfectants will be sprayed in 31 UCs of District East in different phases as per the schedule to prevent dengue, said a statement on Thursday.

Rehmatullah Shaikh along with Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Directors Toqeer Abbas Hammad ND Khan, Executive Engineer M&A Imtiaz Bhutto and others inaugurated the campaign by spraying disinfectants.

On this occasion, he said that a campaign has been started to prevent dengue and other diseases and disinfectants will be sprayed on a daily basis in one Union Committee of district East.

He said that efforts are being made to increase the number of fumigation machines so that the campaign can be carried out with full force.

Related Topics

Dengue

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, ..

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Data Urs

53 seconds ago
 Imran Khan couldn't satisfy Islamabad High Court i ..

Imran Khan couldn't satisfy Islamabad High Court in contempt case: AGP

55 seconds ago
 Punjab spends Rs 36.55 bln on treatment of 2.85 ml ..

Punjab spends Rs 36.55 bln on treatment of 2.85 mln citizens thru Sehat Sahulat ..

57 seconds ago
 US, South Korea to Hold High-Level Deterrence Talk ..

US, South Korea to Hold High-Level Deterrence Talks on September 16 - State Dept ..

1 minute ago
 Plot sealed, illegal construction demolished

Plot sealed, illegal construction demolished

4 minutes ago
 Sindh agriculture dept to start anti-mosquito fumi ..

Sindh agriculture dept to start anti-mosquito fumigation in flood hit areas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.