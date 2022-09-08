Fumigation campaign launched in district East

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Shaikh on Thursday launched a campaign of spraying disinfectants on a UC-wise basis in district East in view of the increasing cases of dengue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Shaikh on Thursday launched a campaign of spraying disinfectants on a UC-wise basis in district East in view of the increasing cases of dengue.

Disinfectants will be sprayed in 31 UCs of District East in different phases as per the schedule to prevent dengue, said a statement on Thursday.

Rehmatullah Shaikh along with Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Directors Toqeer Abbas Hammad ND Khan, Executive Engineer M&A Imtiaz Bhutto and others inaugurated the campaign by spraying disinfectants.

On this occasion, he said that a campaign has been started to prevent dengue and other diseases and disinfectants will be sprayed on a daily basis in one Union Committee of district East.

He said that efforts are being made to increase the number of fumigation machines so that the campaign can be carried out with full force.