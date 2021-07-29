Fumigation campaign to be launched in Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed Thursday said that a full-fledged disinfectant spray campaign is being launched in the city in collaboration with civil society to eradicate flies, mosquitoes and germs during the monsoon season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed Thursday said that a full-fledged disinfectant spray campaign is being launched in the city in collaboration with civil society to eradicate flies, mosquitoes and germs during the monsoon season.

It will be sprayed around mosques, churches, temples, schools, colleges, markets and shopping centers to provide a better environment to the citizens in accordance with the principles of hygiene, the Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the preparations for the disinfectant spray campaign.

Senior director coordination Khalid Khan, coordinator of Dawat-e-Islami Muhammad Yahya Attari, Ghulam Mehboob Attari, Al-Khidmat Foundation Coordinator Manzar Alam, Manager Disaster Management Sarfraz Sheikh, Director Municipal Public Health Aftab Mujaddasrani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Al-Khidmat Foundation offered to supply medicines used in the disinfectant spray campaign to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and to run the spray campaign together.

Assuring all possible cooperation, the Administrator Karachi said that in mild weather, flies, mosquitoes and other germs including bacteria grow rapidly.

"In view of the possible rains, it has been decided to make full preparations for the disinfection spray campaign and to spray as much as possible, especially near low-lying areas through vehicles and manual machines," he added.

He said that after Eid-ul-Azha, the city is in the process of cleaning and disinfectant spray is also very important.

Ahmed directed that vehicles, machinery and fuel should be kept ready for the spray campaign and a schedule for spraying be prepared in all the districts of Karachi. The spray campaign should be monitored at the area level so that no area is deprived of spray.

"Immediate action should be taken on the complaints of the citizens regarding complaints and vehicles be dispatched forthwith," the Administrator directed.

On the occasion, the previous spray campaign of KMC was also reviewed and the areas where spray is most needed were identified.

Ahmed said that providing a healthy environment to the citizens is the Primary responsibility of the local bodies but the citizens should also fulfill their responsibilities in this regard and try not to throw garbage on drains and roads.