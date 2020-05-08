Fumigation continue in dist East: Moeed Anwar

Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said that the fumigation was being carried out continuously in the district East so as to contain the spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said that the fumigation was being carried out continuously in the district East so as to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The fumigation teams were working actively in the district East with the help of boazer, he said this while reviewing the fumigation activities here on Friday, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner East Wasim Mustafa Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.

Moeed Anwar further said that the district East was probably the only district at present to provide relief to the people by adopting every method of fumigation and it would continue to do so until the coronavirus was completely eradicated.

The fumigation teams of DMC East have been repeatedly disinfecting the UCs and spraying disinfectants in the apartments as well, he noted.