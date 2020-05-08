UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fumigation Continue In Dist East: Moeed Anwar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Fumigation continue in dist East: Moeed Anwar

Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said that the fumigation was being carried out continuously in the district East so as to contain the spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said that the fumigation was being carried out continuously in the district East so as to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The fumigation teams were working actively in the district East with the help of boazer, he said this while reviewing the fumigation activities here on Friday, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner East Wasim Mustafa Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.

Moeed Anwar further said that the district East was probably the only district at present to provide relief to the people by adopting every method of fumigation and it would continue to do so until the coronavirus was completely eradicated.

The fumigation teams of DMC East have been repeatedly disinfecting the UCs and spraying disinfectants in the apartments as well, he noted.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

1 minute ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

5 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

43 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

59 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.