Fumigation drive against malaria ,dengue held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Acknowledging the increase in malaria and dengue cases, administration Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has directed the concerned officials to carry out an effective fumigation campaign in the City and Latifabad talukas.

The HMC's spokesman informed here Thursday that the Administrator emphasized the need of bringing further improvement in the fumigation exercise.

According to him, the campaign continued on Thursday in several parts of Hyderabad.

He said uncovered main holes and overflowing sewage were becoming breeding spots for the mosquitoes.

He added that keeping in view the said situation the teams sprayed the sewage poodles and main holes.

He told that the exercise would continue on daily basis and that the teams were also visiting the areas which were being pointed out by the citizens.