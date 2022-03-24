UrduPoint.com

Fumigation Drive Against Malaria ,dengue Held

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Fumigation drive against malaria ,dengue held

Acknowledging the increase in malaria and dengue cases, administration Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has directed the concerned officials to carry out an effective fumigation campaign in the City and Latifabad talukas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Acknowledging the increase in malaria and dengue cases, administration Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has directed the concerned officials to carry out an effective fumigation campaign in the City and Latifabad talukas.

The HMC's spokesman informed here Thursday that the Administrator emphasized the need of bringing further improvement in the fumigation exercise.

According to him, the campaign continued on Thursday in several parts of Hyderabad.

He said uncovered main holes and overflowing sewage were becoming breeding spots for the mosquitoes.

He added that keeping in view the said situation the teams sprayed the sewage poodles and main holes.

He told that the exercise would continue on daily basis and that the teams were also visiting the areas which were being pointed out by the citizens.

Related Topics

Dengue Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusi ..

Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusing Him of Colluding With Russi ..

54 seconds ago
 US Missile Defense System Cannot Intercept Hyperso ..

US Missile Defense System Cannot Intercept Hypersonic Glide Vehicles - NORAD Chi ..

56 seconds ago
 Canada Imposing New Sanctions on 160 Members of Ru ..

Canada Imposing New Sanctions on 160 Members of Russian Federation Council - Tru ..

57 seconds ago
 Biden Says Russia Needs to Be Removed From G20, To ..

Biden Says Russia Needs to Be Removed From G20, Topic Raised at NATO Meeting

1 minute ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test C ..

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test Cricket team midway

17 minutes ago
 ED PAC received an award from President Arif Alvi

ED PAC received an award from President Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>