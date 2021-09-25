Fumigation drive continues against dengue in Khyber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, the district administration Khyber has reviewed arrangements to prevent spread of dengue infection in all tehsils of the district.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Landikotal, Ashrafuddin visited different areas of Landikotal visted various areas to monitor awareness and preventive campaign against mosquito-borne diseases after recent cases of dengue fever in the area.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, special teams of health workers and TMOs were constituted to conduct awareness campaign and fumigation of houses, nullahs, ponds and other public place on daily basis to control spread of dengue disease.

Moreover, a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the district especially at dengue mosquito breeding places.