Fumigation Drive Continues In Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Fumigation drive continues in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A fumigation campaign continued in various blocks of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar here.

According to a press release, in view of the Coronavirus the spray was carried out in different blocks of the PS-103 with the cooperation of Federal Minister Ali Zaidi.

MPA Bilal Ghafar speaking on the occasion said that the fumigation was responsibility of the local governments.

He alleged that the district administration had so far not bothered to spray the areas.

He urged to cooperate in war against the Coronavirus.

He also expressed his grievances over growing Coronavirus cases in the city.

