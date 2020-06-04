UrduPoint.com
Fumigation Drive In Parliament House Continued

Fumigation drive in Parliament House continued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The fumigation drive continued in the Parliament House for the second day on Wednesday to wipe out coronavirus before the start of a marathon session of the National Assembly on June 5.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, the drive was begun by staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the instructions of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Fumigation was done in the chambers of the President, Speaker National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Federal ministers.

The germicides were also sprayed in all the committee rooms of the Parliament.

