Fumigation Drive Is Being Carried Out In TMC-III: Tariq Chauhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon Sukkur, Tariq Chauhan on Friday launched an anti malaria/dengue spray campaign in several areas of TMC-III.
In these areas, fumigation is being carried out during dawn.
Chauhan said, the indoor residual spraying (IRS) is also being carried out inside the homes of dengue-affected patients to eradicate malaria and dengue mosquitoes.
Under his guidance, public awareness campaigns at the street and throughout the council level, promoting community participation, have also been initiated.
Chairman Tariq Chauhan has instructed the Taluka Municipal Corporation to effectively implement the malaria/ dengue action plan and fulfill their responsibilities diligently.
