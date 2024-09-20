Open Menu

Fumigation Drive Is Being Carried Out In TMC-III: Tariq Chauhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Fumigation drive is being carried out in TMC-III: Tariq Chauhan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon Sukkur, Tariq Chauhan on Friday launched an anti malaria/dengue spray campaign in several areas of TMC-III.

In these areas, fumigation is being carried out during dawn.

Chauhan said, the indoor residual spraying (IRS) is also being carried out inside the homes of dengue-affected patients to eradicate malaria and dengue mosquitoes.

Under his guidance, public awareness campaigns at the street and throughout the council level, promoting community participation, have also been initiated.

Chairman Tariq Chauhan has instructed the Taluka Municipal Corporation to effectively implement the malaria/ dengue action plan and fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

Related Topics

Dengue Sukkur

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

1 hour ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

10 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

22 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan