Fumigation Drive Stressed Against Dengue In Dir Lower

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:19 PM

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan held a meeting on Friday with president Pakistan mosquito control association and underlined the need for starting fumigation drive to eliminate dengue fever from the area.

During meeting, Shafahat Khan President of the Association in phase first will launch awareness campaign�and fumigation drive in Dir Lower to eliminate Dengue fever at early stage in prone areas.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the philanthropic work and role of the association and directed information section to keep close liaison with the representatives of association to make the campaign successful, So far the dengue in Dir Lower is under control and only few case of Dengue has been reported with travel history.

The District Administration Dir Lower has already launch awareness campaign on print, electronic and social media.

More Stories From Pakistan

