Fumigation Launched In Karachi After Recent Rainfalls: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said after the recent rains in the city, a full disinfectant spray had been started to protect the citizens from malaria, dengue and other diseases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said after the recent rains in the city, a full disinfectant spray had been started to protect the citizens from malaria, dengue and other diseases.

"In consultation with the administration of all the districts of Karachi and the officials of the district council, a strategy has been made so that no part of the city is deprived of the spray.

In the larger interest of the city, all citizens should play their part in making this campaign a success," he said while inaugurating the disinfectant spray in Shah Rasool Colony Clifton District South after the monsoon rains in Karachi.

On this occasion, PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 25 vehicles were being used for spraying on a daily basis in the union councils of each district.

He said that all the work would be done with the cooperation of the relevant district administration.

On the instructions of the Administrator Karachi, the Department of Municipal Services of the KMC started spraying disinfectants under the district-wise malaria control programme, during which 25 spray vehicles have been deployed in all the seven districts of Karachi, including the District Council Karachi.

According to the schedule, spraying was started from the South District on August 7, during which spraying was done in all the Union Councils of the South District, especially around the Muharram procession routes, Imam Bargahs and Mosques, while on Wednesday, all the Union Councils of the Central District were sprayed.

Whereas, spray will be done in Keamari district on August 11, August 12 in West, August 13 in East district, August 14 in Korangi and August 15 in Malir district on Monday and August 16 within the limits of District Council Karachi.

Evening time for spraying has been fixed and spraying is being done in one district every day.

The administrators of all District Municipal Corporations and District Council Karachi had been asked to appoint officers to monitor the spraying work within their respective limits.

In order to ensure that spraying is carried out in the entire area, all concerned District Incharges of Municipal Public Health Department of KMC will be present during the spraying and will submit the work report to high-ups after receiving the same.

