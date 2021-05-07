Fumigation Of Mosques In District East
Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:36 PM
The municipal corporation district East-Karachi performed fumigation with disinfectants in and around various mosques in the district East here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The municipal corporation district East-Karachi performed fumigation with disinfectants in and around various mosques in the district East here on Friday.
The fumigation was carried out inside and around various mosques of UC-18, which was highly appreciated by the people.
The residents expressed gratitude to the administration of DMC East for their efforts to perform fumigation from time to time during the Ramazan.