Fumigation Of Mosques In District East

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:36 PM

The municipal corporation district East-Karachi performed fumigation with disinfectants in and around various mosques in the district East here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The municipal corporation district East-Karachi performed fumigation with disinfectants in and around various mosques in the district East here on Friday.

The fumigation was carried out inside and around various mosques of UC-18, which was highly appreciated by the people.

The residents expressed gratitude to the administration of DMC East for their efforts to perform fumigation from time to time during the Ramazan.

