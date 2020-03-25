UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fumigation, Sanitisation Spray At Shergarh Bazaar In Mardan Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

Fumigation, sanitisation spray at Shergarh Bazaar in Mardan held

The Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department officials on Wednesday conducted fumigation and sanitisation spray at Shergarh Bazaar in Mardan district following increase in coronavirus cases in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department officials on Wednesday conducted fumigation and sanitisation spray at Shergarh Bazaar in Mardan district following increase in coronavirus cases in the province.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, the spray was also carried out at Hatiyan Bazaar by the Civil Defence Department's volunteers.

The special campaign was continued in all 28 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In addition to Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department officials, districts administration and police besides volunteers are taking part in the campaign.

Loudspeakers announcement were made at villages level by the police and district administration against Corona virus and people were asked to stay in homes.

Related Topics

Police Mardan Shergarh Rescue 1122 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

3 minutes ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

14 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

3 minutes ago

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts th ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.