Fumigation, sanitisation spray at Shergarh Bazaar in Mardan held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department officials on Wednesday conducted fumigation and sanitisation spray at Shergarh Bazaar in Mardan district following increase in coronavirus cases in the province.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, the spray was also carried out at Hatiyan Bazaar by the Civil Defence Department's volunteers.

The special campaign was continued in all 28 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In addition to Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department officials, districts administration and police besides volunteers are taking part in the campaign.

Loudspeakers announcement were made at villages level by the police and district administration against Corona virus and people were asked to stay in homes.