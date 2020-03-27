Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosques

In order to precautionary measures to deal deadly Crona virus, fumigation and sanitizing spray was carried out in different mosques of Murree to counter spread of Corona virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to precautionary measures to deal deadly Crona virus, fumigation and sanitizing spray was carried out in different mosques of Murree to counter spread of Corona virus.

According to a spokesman of rescue 1122, the spray was carried out under the supervision of In charge Emergency Officer, Kamran Rasheed in which the teams of Rescue 1122, officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration participated and department concerned participated.

On the occasion, Kamran Rasheed urged upon masses to follow instructions issued by government in light of guidance given by Health experts that people should remain confined to homes as a protective measures against deadly corona virus infection.

He said circle of the spray would be carried out to every place across the Murree to break the chain of the outbreak of corona virus and without the support of the general public "we could not achieve the desire result," he said.