Fumigation, sanitizing spray operations to contain coronavirus in Chitral, Batgram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Like others districts, fumigation and sanitizing spray operations were carried out in Districts Battagram and Chitral to counter spread of Coronavirus.

The district administration, Rescue 1122 and officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration and Civil Defense participated in the anti Corona operations.

The spray operation was conducted at Batagram bazaar, adjoining areas where shopkeepers and general public were informed through loudspeakers regarding pandemic disease.

Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 and TMA officials also conducted fumigation spray at Chitral bazaar including hospital road, Shahi bazaar road and Atleeq bazaar besides general bus stands, public places and hotels premises.

People were requested to stay at homes imperative to combat coronavirus.