Fumigation spray carried out in courts

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to precautionary measures being adopted for defeating deadly corona virus, fumigation spray was carried out in different departments including district courts.

According to details ,on the special directives of district and session judge Tharparkar Mushtaq Ahmed Kalwar,fumigation spray carried out in session court and Jail Building Mithi here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile entrants were allowed after screening of lethal corona virus to court premises.