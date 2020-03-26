Fumigation spray carried out in different areas of Rawalpindi

In order to precautionary measures to deal deadly Cronavirus, fumigation spray was carried out in quarantine centres and different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to precautionary measures to deal deadly Cronavirus, fumigation spray was carried out in quarantine centres and different areas of the city.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 told APP that under the supervision of District Emergency Officer spray was done at different quarantine centres, public places, including offices, roads and markets of the city with an aim to safe citizens from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer, Engr Hamza Ali khan visited quarantine center set up at Fatima Jinnah University (FJWU) where he inspect the quarantine facilities being provided for the suspected patients and said that medical staff was presently serving at the frontline to fight the pandemic.

He urged the public to restrict movements and to avoid contact with other people as much as possible by staying at home.