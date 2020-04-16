Fumigation Spray continues in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh, officials of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday conducted chemical fumiga tion spray in mosques, streets, markets and a number of other crowded sites of Sukkur city.

Mayor Sukkur said the fumigation spray was being carried out since 22 days continuously to control the possible menace of the COVID-19.

He further said that the spray have been already done in all urban areas including markets, streets, tebleeghi markaz, press club, mosques and other rush locations, while it further extended to rural areas of the Rohri, Saleh Putt and Pano Aqil talukas. Services of special teams of fire fighters had been hired to accomplish the routine cleanness and other neces�sary activities, however the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also lauded the measures taken by Municipal Corporation Sukkur regarding corona virus, he added.

Meanwhile, approximately 5550 ration bags of Rs 92,01, 900 have been distributed to all Union Councils (UCs) of the Sukkur among the needy families containing necessary items of food which were delivered at door steps of deserving people who stay indoors due to corona virus.

On the other hand the Mayor Sukkur has also urged the local traders to avoid hoarding and price hiking or be ready to be dealt as per law.