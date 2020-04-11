Fumigation spray in Multan

Fumigation spray carried out at Tuglaq road and Jinnah town following emergence of corona patients from each of the locality, here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Fumigation spray carried out at Tuglaq road and Jinnah town following emergence of corona patients from each of the locality, here Saturday.

A 20-member squad hailing from Waste Management Company (WMC) sprayed chlorine-mixed disinfecting solution at every nooks and corners of the two places on direction of DC Amir Khatak, with help of rescue officials to avoid re-emerging of the pandemic.

Ahsas Kafalat Center was also marked to be sprayed to protect deserving people who thronged to collect financial aid daily basis offered by the government, official from Waste Management Company said.

Different highway, offices and big private center marked into metropolis were also being sprayed, said official. PTA's office, Qasoori intersection and Sahu chowk were equally targeted for holding disinfecting spray, added the official.