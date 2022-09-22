UrduPoint.com

Fumigation Underway To Control Dengue, Malaria

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, the district health department was conducting fumigation spray in different catchment areas in the district for the control and knocking down of Dengue and Malaria vectors

An official of health department said they have launched a comprehensive campaign for prevention of dengue and malaria across the district. He said the anti-mosquito spray was also being conducted in various areas.

He said the teams of health department were conducting fumigation spray in open areas, especially in the places where the water was accumulated.

He said the larvicide sprinkling was also being carried out to destroy mosquito larvae to prevent breeding of the virus.

