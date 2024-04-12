Fun, excursions, feasts continued on 3rd day of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Eid celebration continued on 3rd day with full enthusiasm and excitement. Families moved to parks and enjoyed the day with rich entertainment. Citizens are of the opinion that first two days were busy mostly for indoor activities, but they have spared the 3rd day for the outing. Fun, excursions, meetings and feasts continued.

A huge number of people visited the city's historic Ayub National Park to spend rejoicing moments with their kids. Electric swings, motorboats and play land attracted the children more than any other entertainment. Clad in festive dresses, children were very excited while playing.

Some families brought their home made foods with them while others preferred to buy different items from stores. A family informed APP that it was engaged with relatives and loved ones at home on the first two days, and they had decided to dedicate the 3rd Eid day for their children.

Children also engrossed in joy of visiting the zoo.

A similar zeal was observed in the famous Nawaz Sharif park. Children took full advantage of the picnic and emptied their pockets while taking ice creams, Chana Chaat, cold drinks etc. where children with parents enjoyed electric swings. Others were seen playing cricket with friends.

Markets, restaurants, hotels and other stalls were also open during the Eid days to facilitate their customers.

However, general shopping was reduced as majority citizens were set out for picnics. An ice cream seller informed that he had done a great deal of selling his products.

A shopkeeper informed that sale of general grocery items was reduced to a larger extent. On the other hand, major markets will be opened on Saturday for a fresh start.