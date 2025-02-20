Fun Fair Festival Promotes Women Entrepreneurs
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Ladies Club Gujrat organised a fun fair festival, providing a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products ahead of the spring festival.
The event featured over 40 stalls offering makeup, food, handmade jewellery, and handicrafts, all managed by women.
Families from across the city attended the festival, which continued until the evening, generating significant sales for female entrepreneurs.
Ladies Club President Tashniba Hussain inaugurated the festival alongside Shazia Ehsan and Finance Secretary Misbah Imtiaz.
Members of the board of Governors were also present.
During the event, the club announced a 50pc discount on women's membership fees for a limited period to encourage more women to join. Interested individuals were directed to visit the information desk for registration.
Tashniba Hussain emphasised the club’s commitment to women's economic empowerment. She distributed prizes to outstanding team members and reaffirmed efforts to provide women with opportunities to develop skills and achieve financial independence.
