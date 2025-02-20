Open Menu

Fun Fair Festival Promotes Women Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Fun fair festival promotes women entrepreneurs

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Ladies Club Gujrat organised a fun fair festival, providing a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products ahead of the spring festival.

The event featured over 40 stalls offering makeup, food, handmade jewellery, and handicrafts, all managed by women.

Families from across the city attended the festival, which continued until the evening, generating significant sales for female entrepreneurs.

Ladies Club President Tashniba Hussain inaugurated the festival alongside Shazia Ehsan and Finance Secretary Misbah Imtiaz.

Members of the board of Governors were also present.

During the event, the club announced a 50pc discount on women's membership fees for a limited period to encourage more women to join. Interested individuals were directed to visit the information desk for registration.

Tashniba Hussain emphasised the club’s commitment to women's economic empowerment. She distributed prizes to outstanding team members and reaffirmed efforts to provide women with opportunities to develop skills and achieve financial independence.

Recent Stories

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

6 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

21 minutes ago
 Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

21 minutes ago
 EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

21 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

21 minutes ago
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 202 ..

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

36 minutes ago
 EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand gl ..

EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ti ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

51 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat f ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opport ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai

2 hours ago
 UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Pa ..

UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan