"Fun Gala" for Christian community to be held in Hyderabad Family Festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The District Administration has decided to organize a one day family Fun Gala for Christians in "Hyderabad Family Festival" December 25.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said while presiding a meeting of Christian community delegation here at his office on Thursday.

The DC said the district administration and Pakistan Army was organizing 8 day Hyderabad Family Festival at Rani Baagh from December 25 and on the occasion of Christmas, one day Family Fun Gala will be organized for Christian community.

The participants of the meeting expressed pleasure on the decision of District Administration and Pakistan Army for organizing Family Fun Gala for Christian community.

They also presented practical suggestions regarding the festival and assured all possible cooperation from the Christian community.

Samson Shakardin, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hyderabad, Rev. Rector of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Fr James Castellino, Property Manager of the Diocese of Hyderabad, Church of Pakistan Imran Joseph Gul, Inspector Munawar David and Chief Officer District Council Hyderabad Shah Jehan Panhwar attended the meeting.