Fun-seekers throngs recreational spots to enjoy weather on 3rd day of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The recreational spots all across the country including Federal capital were thronged with fun-seeker on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha to enjoy the pleasant rainy weather.

The main spots included Murree, Pir Suhawa , Rawal Lake Park, Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Lok Virsa and Malls were packed with families to enjoy every moment of the Eid festivity.

According to Residents of Capital, after traditional exchange of Eid greetings and meat distributions among friends, relatives, dear and near ones people flocked in picnic spots and hotels to enjoy the special occasion.

"It's really very exciting to enjoy Third day of eid at beautiful recreational spot," said Ahad Raza, who has come to Giga Mall along with his family.

"We had a lot of fun and we had cooked special meal," said Zain Hashim who came to Monal with his friends.

"It is nice to visit picnic spot during Eid holidays as it has more attraction for the visitors as compared to normal days," said Saniya Zubair who came in Rawal Lake.

A number of citizens were also seen traveling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly on Eid days.

Local as well as tourists from different parts of the country, taking full advantage of Eid holidays, thronged Murree to enjoy natural beauty with pleasant weather, said a tourist from Sialkot Adnan Mukhtar.

While most of the tourists, the town received on the occasion of Eid were from Lahore, Silakot, Karachi, Multan , KPK and other areas of Punjab.

The tourists enjoying the pleasant rainy weather at Murree, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali and other scenic resorts.

Most of the visiting families had brought their own food, while youngsters with cooking utensils were busy to make Barb Q.

Some of youngsters traveled on motorcycles from lower parts of the country to visit the hilly areas.

On the other hand, the local police had made special security arrangements at picnic points with heavy deployment to maintain law and order.

A large number of youth were also visiting beautiful tourist resorts including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galiyat and Lake Saiful Maluk on eid days.