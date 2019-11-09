Government Christian High School, organized a special function to celebrate birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) Government Christian High school, organized a special function to celebrate birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A big procession was taken from Iqbal Manzil to the graves Allama Iqbal and his mother and father.

The members of civil society, journalists, government officers, businessmen, educationists and a large number of citizens joined the procession.

Members of several literary, cultural and trade organizations on behalf of the citizens laid flower wreaths on their graves and offered Fatiha.