SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Speakers at a function said that the state, society and educational institutions should ensure protection of the children’s rights within their respective domains.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Education Department organized the function in connection with World Children's Day at Government High school Sami, Khairpur on Wednesday.

SRSO decorated the schools with charts and banners inscribed with slogans for the promotion of child rights.

The schoolchildren presented songs, speeches, naats and tableaus highlighting child rights and got applause from the audience on the occasion.

The speakers said that children were the real asset and if their rights were protected the nation would be protected. They said children had the right to life, education, health and food.

They said boys and girls were equal in the eyes of islam and they both should be given equal opportunity to grow and progress.

District Education Officer Khairpur, Senior Manager SRSO-USAID Schools project Naimatullah Shaikh and others addressed the occasion.