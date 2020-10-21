Function held on World Chef Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A function was organized jointly by ITHM College Canal Road and Chefs Federation of Pakistan on the World Chef Day on Wednesday.

Director ITHM College Mian Naveed Asghar, Program Director Quratul Aein, Salman Munawar, faculty members and chefs were also present.

An awareness walk was also held to mark the day.

Apart from the cake cutting, a stall was also set up for various types of food itemsprepared by chefs.