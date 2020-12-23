Function held to celebrate Christmas in Peshawar

Directorate of Youth Affairs arranged a function in connection with Christmas celebrations at Hayatabad here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Directorate of Youth Affairs arranged a function in connection with Christmas celebrations at Hayatabad here on Wednesday.

Arranged by the District Youth Officer (DYO), Wilson Wazir, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhws from minority community attended the event as chief guest while Sofia Javed, South Asian Gold medalist boxer, Itrat Nazir, an international referee and general secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association, Irfan, DYO Peshawar along with a large number of men, women and children also enjoyed the Christmas festival.

Addressing the ceremony, Wilson said that Christian community had also rendered sacrifices for the development of the country, adding that Christians were patriotic citizens and would never compromise on the solidarity of the country.

Applauding the DYO for organizing such a function for the Christian community, he said that it was a joyful moment for the minority families to celebrate their religious festival.

Itrat Nazir also praised the DYO for the arrangements regarding Chrismas festival and said that all the minority community of Charistian are thankful to him.

The children performed tableau on national songs while the Christmas cake cutting ceremony was also held. On the occasion, ration was distributed among the 35 poor families of Christian community. At the end, school children were awarded with shields.