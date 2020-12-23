UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Function Held To Celebrate Christmas In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Function held to celebrate Christmas in Peshawar

Directorate of Youth Affairs arranged a function in connection with Christmas celebrations at Hayatabad here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Directorate of Youth Affairs arranged a function in connection with Christmas celebrations at Hayatabad here on Wednesday.

Arranged by the District Youth Officer (DYO), Wilson Wazir, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhws from minority community attended the event as chief guest while Sofia Javed, South Asian Gold medalist boxer, Itrat Nazir, an international referee and general secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association, Irfan, DYO Peshawar along with a large number of men, women and children also enjoyed the Christmas festival.

Addressing the ceremony, Wilson said that Christian community had also rendered sacrifices for the development of the country, adding that Christians were patriotic citizens and would never compromise on the solidarity of the country.

Applauding the DYO for organizing such a function for the Christian community, he said that it was a joyful moment for the minority families to celebrate their religious festival.

Itrat Nazir also praised the DYO for the arrangements regarding Chrismas festival and said that all the minority community of Charistian are thankful to him.

The children performed tableau on national songs while the Christmas cake cutting ceremony was also held. On the occasion, ration was distributed among the 35 poor families of Christian community. At the end, school children were awarded with shields.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Minority Christmas Provincial Assembly Sofia Women Gold Christian Event All From Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

26 seconds ago

Masdar achieves financial close on landmark 100 MW ..

16 minutes ago

UAE's Abu Dhabi to Ease Entry Regulations for Fore ..

3 minutes ago

Canada Concerned Over Nicaragua's New Law Limiting ..

3 minutes ago

EU's Call for Belarus' Lukashenko to Engage in Dia ..

3 minutes ago

Six-lane express way to be built on Sitiana road s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.